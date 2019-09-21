Eben Etzebeth’s racism represents the Springboks – BLF

Deregistered political party Black First Land First (BLF) has released a statement alleging the “untransformed South African Rugby national team is at the world cup playing for white supremacy”.

They base this pronouncement on what they call the “callous arrogant manner in which the South African Rugby Union (SARU) has treated the serious allegations of racism against the Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth.”

“To this end Etzebeth has been accused of criminal acts of racism emanating from his involvement in a bar fight in Langebaan in the Western Cape on 25 August this year.

“Despite the victims of the racist attack having constantly raised the matter, the management of SARU didn’t think that the complaint warranted action. On the contrary the alleged acts of racism have been rewarded. Etzebeth, is part of the National team and as such purports to represent South Africa (SA).”

This follows allegations which surfaced last month that Etzebeth and a large group of friends reportedly used a racially loaded word against someone in a pub. The group was also accused of physical assault.

Etzebeth responded to the allegations on his Facebook page by saying: “It is completely untrue and unfounded to claim that I physically or racially abused anyone in Langebaan as has been reported on social media. Multiple witnesses can corroborate that.

“I am and will always strive to be a true ambassador to this beautiful rainbow nation and the sport that I love,” he said.

The Etzebeth accusations notwithstanding, BLF don’t have much love for the SA national rugby team.

The party says it has never supported the team, but does support the black players in it. BLF “has never recognized the Bokke as a South African team. It’s a team that represents white supremacy that has kept blacks in bondage. BLF does however recognize the presence in the Springboks of the individual brilliant black players who are the true representatives of the black majority. However the team itself represents colonialism and apartheid.”

The party wants the SARU to send Etzebeth home and for his team to “object to being fielded alongside the white racist Etzebeth who must be made to account for his serious crimes driven by racism.”

“We also call for a Springbok team that represents the demographics of SA,” says a statement from the party.

The party, which failed to garner any seats in parliament following the elections in May, has been deregistered as a political party following the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) launching a complaint due to their refusal to allow white people as party members. They have vowed to fight their deregistration.

It was previously reported that the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) indicated its intentions to approach the Equality Court over the Etzebeth allegations.

Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers, meanwhile, has also refused to back the national team at this year’s World Cup in Japan in protest against the Eben Etzebeth saga.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman. Background reporting, News24 Wire)

