WATCH: Woman drives off with traffic cop clinging to her bonnet

South Africans were on Tuesday left in shock after a video of a woman driving away with a traffic cop on her bonnet after he tried to issue her with a ticket emerged.

In the video, a silver-grey Audi can be seen speeding, with the traffic cop still holding on to it, as other motorists look on in shock. A minibus taxi comes to the traffic cop’s rescue and blocks the car.

According to the Gauteng Traffic Police on Twitter, the incident took place in Krugersdorp on Friday and the 27-year-old woman was being given a ticket for the alleged use of a cellphone.

The Gauteng Traffic Police further said the woman had been “arrested and detained on several charges”, including failing to comply with an instruction of a traffic officer, reckless driving and resisting arrest.

Watch the video below shared on social media:

