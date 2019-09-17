WATCH: Young men caught on CCTV ‘stealing plants’ in Pretoria

A Pretoria North resident was furious when he caught two young men “red-handed” allegedly stealing his plants.

Neville Storm told Pretoria North Rekord he was at home last Sunday, in the afternoon, when he saw a car suspiciously parked in front of his property.

Storm said: “I watched on my CCTV screen as the car drove past my house then slowly reversed onto the pavement.

“The next moment a young man jumped out and started pulling out a plant from my flower bed.”

Storm said as he went outside to confront the young man, the driver got out the car to help his friend with another plant.

“They started laughing at me and said it was just plants,” Storm said.

The youngsters then sped off with the plants.

“I know it’s just plants, but it is my plants.”

He said the young men stole succulents, but he did not open a case.

“If they wanted plants they could have asked.”

