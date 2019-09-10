Twitter is wondering if Barry Bateman just called Malema a ‘p**s’

A clip from 24-hour news channel Newzroom Afrika that was picked up by, among others, Sizwe Dhlomo, appears to show EWN journalist Barry Bateman shaking his head somewhat in disbelief at what he just heard being said by EFF leader Julius Malema outside the Hawks’ offices.

Malema had appeared for a warning statement this morning related to charges that include the illegal discharging of a firearm.

In the clip, Malema can be seen looking Bateman in the eye, in answer to whether Malema had assaulted a white policeman at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela last year – as the Hawks appear keen to charge him for – and he replies: “I wish I did that. I wish I’d assaulted him. Now that it’s a real issue, I wish I did a real thing. Proper. I regret not doing it. I should have done it.”

Malema apparently then refers to Bateman as “Boet”, and tells him he isn’t scared. “Uniform or no uniform. Afrikaner or no Afrikaner. White or pink! I deal with you! Decisively,” he says, before thanking the gathered media and leaving.

Bateman can then be seen shaking his head and apparently muttering the slur, “P**s!”

Dhlomo wanted to know if he was “reading [Bateman’s] lips wrong?” but many people on Twitter immediately chimed in that he wasn’t.

Wait a minute, did @BarryBateman just call @Julius_S_Malema a poes there at the end of this clip? Am I reading his lips wrong? https://t.co/DaNc4c6sFQ — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) September 10, 2019

He did. Ironically he looks more of a poes than Julius! — LiLux (@MoraMthonyama) September 10, 2019

Barry is a coward. Why wait for Malema to walk off, why not call him a fucken poes yo his face? We see you @BarryBateman https://t.co/N08uTN2uUG — Let’s Put A Smile On That Face (@Orap_T) September 10, 2019

Earlier, Malema had said he and his party would not respond to the latest charges from the Hawks until they were charged formally and in court.

He accused the Hawks of being mischievous and said the party would deal with the allegations on the appropriate platforms and subject themselves to the processes of the law.

“If they want to charge, they must charge. We’ll speak in court. We don’t think there is anything to answer to. I don’t know why they are being dramatic.”

He publicly denied all the five allegations against him, however.

Malema went on to also repudiate reports that the EFF spent R500,000 at the Durban July this year. He said his brother had a marquee that sold drinks and tickets to make a profit.

On allegations that he lives opulently, he maintained that he has always worn luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and Gucci, since when Debora Patta – who also made accusations about it – was a journalist.

@ewnreporter Your “journalists” can call @Julius_S_Malema a “poes” all they like ????????, he’s fearless & telling you the truth.

As for @PaulivW, we use the term “investigative journalist” very loosely in this country, hers & @dailymaverick reporting is an injustice to VBS victims. pic.twitter.com/DVtupfV6H2 — Sonyekethwayo (@Malabulabu945) September 10, 2019

Yes he said poes at the end of the clicp Malema should have deal with him because he was asking nonsense — NAZEEM GROOTBOOM (@NAZEEM_007) September 10, 2019

(Compiled by Charles Cilliers)

