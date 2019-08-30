Eish! 30.8.2019 01:36 pm

Customers left in the lurch as Standard Bank systems crash

Citizen reporter
Cash withdrawals and card swipes are reportedly not affected, but many Twitter users disputed this, saying they are unable to access any money. Image: iStock

Cash withdrawals and card swipes are reportedly not affected, but many Twitter users disputed this, saying they are unable to access any money. Image: iStock

The bank’s IT division has reportedly been dispatched to fix the technical glitch.

Standard Bank is experiencing nationwide technical difficulties, with many customers reporting their account balances are currently showing they have no money.

A Twitter statement was released explaining that the issues spanned across their banking application, internet, and cellphone banking services, as well as cash deposits at ATMs.

Cash withdrawals and card swipes are reportedly not affected, but many Twitter users disputed this, saying they were unable to access any money.

To make matters worse, customer care consultants inundated with angry customers are also not able to access customer account details.

They have however assured customers that their bank balances will in no way be affected by the glitch.

The IT glitch started at midday on Friday afternoon and is very unfortunate timing, due to it being month-end.

The bank has assured customers that their IT division has been dispatched on high alert to fix the problem as soon as possible, adding their apologies for the inevitable inconveniences caused.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
SAA’s losses over the past year could be as much as R9bn 13.8.2019
Banks can no longer grab money out of your account without authorisation 2.7.2019
‘Invisible hands’, ‘loose agreements’ at the PIC, inquiry hears 27.6.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition