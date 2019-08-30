Customers left in the lurch as Standard Bank systems crash

Standard Bank is experiencing nationwide technical difficulties, with many customers reporting their account balances are currently showing they have no money.

A Twitter statement was released explaining that the issues spanned across their banking application, internet, and cellphone banking services, as well as cash deposits at ATMs.

We are experiencing some technical issues on our Banking App, Internet and Cellphone Banking services. Cash Deposits on ATMs are also affected. Cash withdrawals and card swipes are not affected.We are sorting this out. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused. — Standard Bank SA (@StandardBankZA) August 30, 2019

Cash withdrawals and card swipes are reportedly not affected, but many Twitter users disputed this, saying they were unable to access any money.

I can’t withdraw ???????????????????????? — Sihle Sibisi (@Sihle_Mahlase) August 30, 2019

Cash withdrawals are affected, we have been saying this — ???????????????????????????????????????????? ???? (@Senorita_Lue) August 30, 2019

Cash withdrawals are affected as our balances are showing 0! See what people are telling your'll. — Kameel Gopal (@KameelG) August 30, 2019

To make matters worse, customer care consultants inundated with angry customers are also not able to access customer account details.

They have however assured customers that their bank balances will in no way be affected by the glitch.

The IT glitch started at midday on Friday afternoon and is very unfortunate timing, due to it being month-end.

The bank has assured customers that their IT division has been dispatched on high alert to fix the problem as soon as possible, adding their apologies for the inevitable inconveniences caused.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

