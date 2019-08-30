Spear fisherman accidentally shoots himself in the face in KZN

In a freak accident, a spear fisherman was shot through the face when his speargun went off at Scottburgh beach on Friday morning, reports South Coast Herald.

According to information received, the man was believed to have been diving when the incident happened.

It was reported that he was picking up sinkers about 20 metres from the shore when the speargun was accidentally triggered, ejecting the spear, which then penetrated his face.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Bus causes havoc on freeway while moving in reverse

At this stage, details surrounding the matter are sketchy.

Lifeguards and beachgoers brought the man back to shore, where they cut off the spear.

Umdoni Private Ambulance Service as well as other medical personnel attended the scene and stabilised the man before transporting him to Netcare Kingsway hospital for further medical attention.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.