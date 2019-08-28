Eish! 28.8.2019 04:25 pm

Tshwane residents heartbroken to see ‘national keypoint’ Iphi Ntombi’s demise

Citizen reporter
Photo: Jacques Nelles

Their pleas fell on deaf ears and now they will have to find a back-up plan.

South Africans have taken to social media to voice their frustrations following protests and looting that disrupted the Tshwane CBD on Wednesday, resulting in one of their favourite buildings going up in flames.

Social media users have been begging protesters to stay away from their favourite spot, but unfortunately their pleas fell on deaf ears.

Police sources confirmed that Iphi Ntombi was burnt down on Wednesday by protesters. The women who worked there had to run for their safety and Tshwane residents have not taken the news kindly.

 

Twitter user IzzyboyM wrote:”Metro and SAPS must deploy Police at Iphi Ntombi…. That place must not be touched,” while @Sammytmb said: “Eish….. National Key Point Burnt down. PTA will never be the same without Iphi Ntombi.”

These were some of the reactions:

