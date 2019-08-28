Eish! 28.8.2019 01:09 pm

WATCH: Bus causes havoc on freeway while moving in reverse

Citizen reporter

In the footage, the bus can be seen gaining momentum before it ploughs into other motorists.

Footage of a bus causing havoc on a freeway has surfaced showing a disastrous visual of the bus ploughing into other motorists while moving in reverse.

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) tweeted the jaw-dropping footage of the bus, highlighting that the bus had stopped to be fixed after a mechanical failure. The driver and all passengers are said to have disembarked the bus before it started moving. The bus gains momentum before it ploughs into other motorists.

“Somebody forgot to engage the handbrake,” read the tweet, showing the bus moving backwards into fast-flowing traffic. The entire incident is said to have happened in around 52 seconds.

It took roadside assistance almost two hours to clear the scene.

Watch the video below:

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Eight-year-old boy killed on Golden Highway 26.8.2019
Indian girl’s throat slit in spate of deadly kite accidents 25.8.2019
Security guard accidentally shoots himself in the leg at KZN taxi rank 25.8.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition