WATCH: Bus causes havoc on freeway while moving in reverse

Footage of a bus causing havoc on a freeway has surfaced showing a disastrous visual of the bus ploughing into other motorists while moving in reverse.

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) tweeted the jaw-dropping footage of the bus, highlighting that the bus had stopped to be fixed after a mechanical failure. The driver and all passengers are said to have disembarked the bus before it started moving. The bus gains momentum before it ploughs into other motorists.

“Somebody forgot to engage the handbrake,” read the tweet, showing the bus moving backwards into fast-flowing traffic. The entire incident is said to have happened in around 52 seconds.

It took roadside assistance almost two hours to clear the scene.

Watch the video below:

A bus stopped to be fixed. The driver and all passengers have disembarked. But somebody forgot to engage the handbrake and the bus rolled back into the fast-flowing traffic. It took our dedicated on-road services team almost two hours to secure and clear the scene. #BeyondRoads pic.twitter.com/cXvxqsY3eM — SANRAL (@SANRAL_za) August 28, 2019

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

