WATCH: Aliens visit Roodepoort man on his birthday

An intriguing video has been making the rounds on social media since Facebook user Roelf Venter uploaded what looks like a UFO in Weltevreden Park on Sunday, reports Roodepoort Record.

This object captured in the video appears to be flying in the sky in an “unusual manner”, according to Venter, who was celebrating his birthday on the day the video was taken.

Venter is adamant that it was definitely not a bird, plane, weather balloon, satellite or a drone, because the object flew too high in the air.

Everyone loves a good alien story, but usually, reported sightings either go unnoticed or are torn apart, often for good reason.

UFO Research South Africa’s website contains some compelling stories consistently submitted by ordinary citizens on a regular basis. Accounts range from strange flying objects in Kempton Park to mysterious lights on the horizon in Plettenberg Bay.

Most sightings are quickly dismissed by sceptics and believers alike, with an incident in 2015 showing just how easy it is to fool people simply by editing footage, in this case, courtesy of an application downloaded on Google Playstore. A photo and story of a UFO went viral almost instantly in 2015, and the story even made the front page of a Johannesburg newspaper.

However, much to everyone’s disappointment, the photo was nothing more than a joke between friends on WhatsApp, and was executed using the ‘camera 360’ app from the Playstore. The photo eventually ended up on Facebook and caused a bit of a ruckus.

Admittedly, a UFO sighting in South Africa would be an interesting turn of events, but unless someone analyses Venter’s footage, it seems ET will remain on his turf – for now.

Additional reporting by Tshegofatso Seleke

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

