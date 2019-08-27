US reporter quietly tags ‘unidentified leader’ Ramaphosa after SA tweeps lose it

Darlene Superville, the White House reporter for the Associated Press in the US who enraged some South African tweeps for referring to President Cyril Ramaphosa as an “unidentified leader” in a tweet picturing heads of state, has responded to the backlash by composing a new tweet in which she tagged Ramaphosa.

In fact, she went as far as to tag the South African president in a picture in which nothing but his hand is visible, making sure she made up for her blunder on Monday.

Reporting from the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, on Sunday, Superville tweeted: “World leader bear hug before the group photo @ #G7Summit in Biarritz, France. @EmmanuelMacron @narendramodi @JustinTrudeau and one unidentified leader.”

She tagged Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada, and Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, but somehow could not identify Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa arrived at the summit on Sunday and aimed to market South Africa as an investment destination and trade partner during the summit, Fin24 reported.

The Presidency said in a statement: “The working visit will also provide a platform for Ramaphosa and members of Cabinet to invite global partners to experience South Africa as an investment destination and trade partner and to participate in the country’s efforts to secure faster, sustainable and inclusive economic growth and reduce unemployment.”

On Monday, Superville again tweeted the picture, this time tagging Ramaphosa.

In another tweet, which features Macron, Trudeau, Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, she again tags Ramaphosa, even though he is completely obscured by Modi, with only his right hand visible.

This, too, was a repeated tweet. In her previous tweet, she referred to Ramaphosa as “one leader hidden by Modi”.

It seems that Superville took note after she drew the ire of many South Africans who pointed out her ignorance in droves since her original tweet. Although she has not publicly responded or even taken down her original tweet, her updated tweets in which Ramaphosa is recognised seem to be some attempt by the AP reporter to rectify her previous blunder.

READ MORE: US reporter refers to Ramaphosa as ‘unidentified leader’ and SA tweeps aren’t having it

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.