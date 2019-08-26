US reporter refers to Ramaphosa as ‘unidentified leader’ and SA tweeps aren’t having it

An American journalist has drawn the ire of South Africans after she tweeted a picture of world leaders at the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, identifying three heads of state except for President Cyril Ramaphosa, whom she refers to as an “unidentified leader”.

Darlene Superville, a White House correspondent for the Associated Press, tweeted on Sunday: “World leader bear hug before the group photo @ #G7Summit in Biarritz, France. @EmmanuelMacron @narendramodi @JustinTrudeau and one unidentified leader.”

She tagged Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada, and Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, but somehow could not identify Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa arrived at the summit on Sunday and aims to market South Africa as an investment destination and trade partner during the summit, Fin24 reported.

“The working visit will also provide a platform for President Ramaphosa and members of Cabinet to invite global partners to experience South Africa as an investment destination and trade partner, and to participate in the country’s efforts to secure faster, sustainable and inclusive economic growth and reduce unemployment,” the Presidency said in a statement.

But Ramaphosa seemingly failed to make an impression on Superville, who has since not removed or corrected her tweet, despite South African tweeps completely losing it and pointing out her ignorance.

Is Cyril Ramaphosa "unidentified leader" just because he is black? https://t.co/Ksy8EZhm8X — Paul Koigi (@PaulKoigi) August 26, 2019

‘Unidentified leader’ seems to be the new title for President Ramaphosa of South Africa.

-Americans really do live in their own world.

-surely as a journalist it’s your job to identify him? https://t.co/MsBvlNJSzm — Samira Sawlani (@samirasawlani) August 26, 2019

I doubt Cyril Ramaphosa would even care at being labelled an " unidentified leader " by some journalist from the Associated Press at the G7 crookery talk shop. This is really a storm in a tea cup. The journalist in question definitely knows who he is. — Jobe SC Sithole (@Jobe_SC) August 26, 2019

President Cyril Ramaphosa was invited as a guest, that's why he was deemed an "unidentified leader", he hasn't been given a seat at the G7 Table as yet. As we fight for more NGO's and Global Leaders to be granted opportunity to attend the event. ✊????#G7Summit #G7France — Zola Ndwandwe South African Activist????????????????????????⭕️ (@ZolaNdwandwe) August 26, 2019

