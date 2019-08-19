Eish! 19.8.2019 04:29 pm

Twitter user’s joke about Nando’s rolls backfires badly

Citizen reporter
Picture: Facebook/Nando's

Nando’s has taught people to pick their battles wisely.

Twitter user Katlego Mogapi thought it would be a good idea to make fun of Nando’s rolls on social media and tag the food chain while at it, but he was quickly reminded of who not to pick on.

His joke amused some of his followers, while others warned him that Nando’s would not take his joke lightly. Not only did the food chain’s response make him famous on Twitter, but also landed itself on the trends list.

Twitter user @Luya_Ntanda said :”As I wait for the Nando’s clap back. I said this before and I will say it again; choose your battles people,” while @d_punkster wrote:”You started some stupid sh*t right there. Now you’ll need some Camphor tub to smooth it all out. I feel your stupid pain right now. What a comeback from thee Nando’s. You’re f*cked bra!”

Another Twitter user also threw shade at Nando’s chicken and compared its chicken to that from KFC and said the difference was in the taste. Nando’s clap back earned him a few new followers and left the food chain “feeling like Kris Jenner”.

