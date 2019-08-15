Mbalula says Durban bunny chow is better than Gupta curry

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula left his social media followers in stitches on Thursday after reminding them that he was once fed curry by Ajay Gupta at his Saxonwold compound. He posted a video and pictures showing him enjoying a bunny chow and said it tasted better than the curry.

“Eating bunny chow in Durban is better than the Gupta curry,” said Mbalula.

Eating Bunny Chow in Durban … pic.twitter.com/5ipof2YYgN — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) August 15, 2019

Great Durban Bunny chow, better than the Gupta curry. pic.twitter.com/p9RowQt3G0 — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) August 15, 2019

Testifying at the state capture commission earlier this year, Mbalula said he was offered the curry by Ajay.

“I think it’s their culture that before you talk to them, you eat curry. This thing that you see in the public domain that people ate curry there is not a joke. It’s true, you eat curry there.

“I don’t like curry but I had to eat it … more curry, curry, curry. But that curry never finished me. I stood firm,” said Mbalula.

The minister and the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) are currently in Durban conducting a pre-departure inspection at the Transnet Freight Railyard in Durban on Thursday.

“The inspection sought to assess the condition of rolling stock against predetermined train pre-departure criteria in order to make informed decisions. It was also aimed at investigating the robustness and efficiency of the procedures applied by Transnet Freight Rail for certifying their trains as ready for service.

“In addition, the objective of the inspection was to verify adherence of Transnet Freight Rail personnel to the set standards and procedures when performing these ready for service inspections. As well as to enforce regulatory instruments where non-compliance is detected,” reads a statement on SA government news.

