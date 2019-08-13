Dept of education spokesperson (sort of) apologises for trying to ‘make reading sexy’

Spokesperson for the department of basic education Elijah Mhlanga has reacted on Twitter to the backlash that followed his posting of various images of scantily clad women in an attempt to promote reading by making it “sexy”.

Mhlanga posted the images on Saturday as part of a campaign by the department called “Read to Lead”.

Reading for leisure is also therapeutic. It relaxes the mind, body and soul. @DBE_SA #ReadtoLead pic.twitter.com/gPUhlqUf5v — Elijah Mhlanga (@ElijahMhlanga) August 10, 2019

What’s an off-ramp? The message has been consistent. READ A BOOK. Don’t tell me how to communicate. Rather share your book list. I am glad I got your attention. Mission accomplished???????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/mmqptYFfEI — Elijah Mhlanga (@ElijahMhlanga) August 10, 2019

While he apologised to those who were offended by the images, he also said he’d posted similar pics before without backlash and that by doing so he’d “started a discourse on reading”.

“On Saturday, I posted a series of tweets about the department’s Read to Lead Campaign aimed at promoting reading amongst young adults and people of school going age and society in general,” he said.

“I have noted that one image in particular may have offended sensitive viewers. This, however, was not the intention and we strongly reject any view to that effect. To those I disappointed and indeed those of you who are offended by the use of the images I apologise.

“I have previously promoted this reading campaign on Twitter using the same images in 2016, 2017 and 2018. However, there was no discontent or discomfort raised at the time. In fact it started a discourse on reading.

“Contemporary audiences that consume media tend to be open about sex and sexuality. I therefore have a full understanding of representation and metaphoric content, and in this context, I pushed the boundary slightly in order to play around with meaning, and push a narrative about reading as an activity that can be done for fun and leisure.

“We hope this issue will heighten interest in and sustain a conversation about the importance of reading and its significance in human development,” he said, before concluding his Twitter statement with a thank you emoji and the greeting: “Yours in reading.”

On Saturday, I posted a series of tweets about the Department's Read To Lead Campaign aimed at promoting reading amongst young adults and people of school going age and society in general. — Elijah Mhlanga (@ElijahMhlanga) August 12, 2019

I have noted that one image in particular may have offended sensitive viewers. This however, was not the intention and we strongly reject any view to that effect. To those I disappointed and indeed those of you who are offended by the use of the images I apologize. — Elijah Mhlanga (@ElijahMhlanga) August 12, 2019

I have previously promoted this reading Campaign on Twitter using the same images in 2016, 2017 and 2018 however, there was no discontent or discomfort raised at the time. In fact it started a discourse on reading. — Elijah Mhlanga (@ElijahMhlanga) August 12, 2019

Contemporary audiences that consume media tend to be open about sex and sexuality. I therefore have a full understanding of representation and metaphoric content… — Elijah Mhlanga (@ElijahMhlanga) August 12, 2019

….and in this context, I pushed the boundary slightly in order to play around with meaning, and push a narrative about reading as an activity that can be done for fun and leisure. — Elijah Mhlanga (@ElijahMhlanga) August 12, 2019

We hope this issue will heighten interest in and sustain a conversation about the importance of reading and its significance in human development.

Yours in reading???? — Elijah Mhlanga (@ElijahMhlanga) August 12, 2019

Not everyone accepted Mhlanga’s attempt at apologising, with a column in the Daily Vox arguing that his reaction showed he “clearly does not understand how he objectified women” with his tweets.

This view was shared by several users.

[NEW] The @DBE_SA spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga clearly does not understand how he objectified women in his #ReadToLeadCampaign tweets. #WomensMonthhttps://t.co/njTQb1Jen2 — The Daily VOX (@thedailyvox) August 13, 2019

What kind of reading are we promoting here?? No no no, misogyny at its best ???????????? — ann leepile (@aleepile) August 13, 2019

A day after women's day. Knowing they play an important role in shaping children's perceptions, including on gender, @ElijahMhlanga & @DBE_SA choose to objectify women for a reading campaign? You know better and should apologise. pic.twitter.com/qALClCKbL5 — Roné McFarlane (@Rownsterr) August 12, 2019

Others expressed disbelief that it was a real campaign and that Mhlanga was serious about promoting it, with some users even calling for him to be fired.

This is a serious campaign by the @DBE_SA and I'm certain that @GovernmentZA is aware of it. #Readtolead pic.twitter.com/m5efQLbEDK — Cappadonna (@TheBlackspice) August 11, 2019

This tweet is from the spokesperson for the Department of Basic Education ???? What is going on @DBE_SA? It appears to be purposively provocative to get engagement ????????‍♀️ Shows zero understanding of the harm of using these kinds of images #everdaysexism #patriachy #misogyny pic.twitter.com/NQ7wd2ZIeO — Christine Hobden (@christinehobden) August 12, 2019

If that's his actual account and he posted these, he's a government spokesperson and should just be fired. It's not complicated and has been done, albeit not often enough, before in the case of the Hawks spokesperson. — on the periphery (@peripheralecon) August 12, 2019

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.