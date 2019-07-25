Stop being too forward and learn politics, Malema tells Van Wyk

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema was left amused after Daily Maverick journalist Pauli Van Wyk took to social media to voice her confusion on the EFF’s game plan after exposing ANC national executive committee member and former tourism minister Derek Hanekom.

Van Wyk questioned why it was important for the EFF to expose Hanekom and further suggested that their actions would stop other politicians from engaging with the EFF in fear of being exposed.

She asked: “So, I don’t have the answer, but fair q: Why is ousting Hanekom *that important?”

Seems like it was crucial for #EFF game plan to split on #Hanekom.

They know that once EFF go this route, other politicians would be very wary to partner/discuss anything substantial with them, ever.

So, I don’t have the answer, but fair q: Why is ousting Hanekom *that important? — Pauli Van Wyk (@PaulivW) July 25, 2019

Laughing Malema told Van Wyk to stop being “too forward” and learn the game of politics. According to the EFF leader, Hanekom’s exposure did not ruin the party’s talks with other politicians either.

“You are too forward, and for your information, we are still talking substantial issue with other politicians now, and by the way, we don’t need other politicians like you. O ngwana (you’re inexperienced), you have a lot to learn politically and you can only learn ge o ka tlogela go phapha (if you stop being too forward).

Van Wyk admitted that though politics was not her strong point, corruption and following money hidden by politicians was where she excelled at.

“.. now that I do understand, as you know,” she told Malema.

Malema in response told Van Wyk that not even corruption was her strong point.

Why comment on politics if you know is not your strong point, ke go phapha. You don’t have a strong position on anything even on corruption and any other thing you are weak weak weak, ask your immediate if they are honest they will tell you that you are weak. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) July 25, 2019

“You don’t have a strong position on anything even on corruption and any other thing you are weak weak weak, ask your immediate if they are honest they will tell you that you are weak,” he said.

Malema revealed outside the high court on Tuesday that the EFF had worked with the SA Communist Party’s Solly Mapaila and Hanekom to remove Zuma.

Though Hanekom admitted to having met with the EFF several times to discuss “ways to oust” Zuma, he, however, denied that he’d given the EFF a list or that he’d told them about plans to start a breakaway party if Cyril Ramaphosa did not become ANC president.

Malema and Van Wyk have been at each other’s throats since last year following the journalist’s investigation alleging that at least about R1.8 million had reached Malema, his deputy Floyd Shivambu, and the EFF from VBS Mutual Bank.

Van Wyk described this money as the “proceeds of crime” and that both men would have known this while participating in the alleged scheme involving Shivambu’s brother and Malema’s cousin through a network of front companies.

Malema denied to Van Wyk that there was any truth to her story, while the EFF itself continued to defend its leaders.

Shivambu also denied the allegations, saying the journalist was “desperate for relevance”.

“Good luck with your wild goose chase,” he said.

Van Wyk has said in interviews that she would encourage Malema to either show her evidence of where she was wrong, take her to the media ombudsman or even sue her, but the “online violence”, insults and threats against her were “totally unacceptable”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.