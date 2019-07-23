WATCH: Man responds to dare, drives his car into the sea

Footage of a man fearlessly driving into the ocean has surfaced, all apparently because of a dare from his friends.

The footage shows the brave soul charging towards the waves in a light blue car. The man, who was apparently on holiday in KwaZulu-Natal, was left unharmed.

News24 reports that local Ski Boat secretary Brenda Johnson confirmed the bizarre incident happened on Monday.

“Somebody came running into my office and said there is a car in the bay. When I went to look, the car was floating and the man was standing there giving people the thumbs up, indicating he was not injured or in distress.”

The car was pulled out of the ocean by tractor. Watch the clip below:

A man, believed to be on holiday on the KZN south coast, drove his car into the ocean yesterday as part of a dare. Video: Shelley Beach ski-boat club@TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/THTTlFlt1n — Suthentira Govender (@SuthentiraG) July 23, 2019

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

