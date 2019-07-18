Malema gets aged with FaceApp – and looks just like Madiba

As the FaceApp craze continues, even South Africa’s most prominent politicians are not immune, with Sentletse Diakanyo – the owner of furniture company Sinuous Lines Design but perhaps better known for his large Twitter following and tweets in support of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) – offering EFF leader Julius Malema an insight into what he might look like as an old man.

The resulting image – retweeted by Malema himself – bares a striking resemblance to Nelson Mandela, something Diakanyo points out by juxtaposing the picture of “old Malema” with one of the late former president and struggle icon.

Those reacting to the tweet seemed to all agree – the aged Malema looks uncannily like Madiba.

The FaceApp old age challenge, which is currently hugely popular across the globe – sees people use the popular free app to “age” themselves, then taking to social media with the results.

The Citizen reported yesterday that while the app is a massive hit – particularly the “old age” feature – its use has led to concerns over privacy.

