WATCH: Zuma mocks Zuma Must Fall protesters ahead of Zondo Inquiry appearance

Former president Jacob Zuma graced the Twitter trends list on Sunday afternoon after posting a video making fun of those who once called for his resignation in 2016.

In the video, the former president is seen dancing and singing “Zuma Must Fall” while laughing.

“I thought I should brighten up your day,” said Zuma.

I thought I should brighten up your day pic.twitter.com/T9kJgBUZz8 — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) July 14, 2019

Msholozi’s video reminded his followers of a group of elderly women who also took part in the protests:

Hahahaha these ones pic.twitter.com/li1TcIFUqr — Mlungisi Magubane (@MluMagubane) July 14, 2019

Zuma is due to make an appearance at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture this week, prompting the commission to make special arrangements to accommodate thousands expected to attend in his support.

“It has come to the attention of the commission that there may be large crowds of people who want to attend the hearings next week from Monday 15 July to Friday 19 July 2019,” the commission said in a statement on Saturday.

