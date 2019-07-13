Malema refers ‘sponsored’ Gordhan outrage to Euphonik Act of 2016

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has hit back at those who have publicly criticised the party in defence of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

This following an incident in parliament in which EFF MP Sam Matiase called Gordhan a “constitutional delinquent” before he and 14 other EFF MPs confronted the minister on Thursday.

The EFF was ejected from parliament.

South Africans, along with other political parties, have since criticised the party for its actions, with former public protector Thuli madonsela being the latest to voice her opinion

The former public protector said Thursday’s incident was “one of the lowest points in our democracy”.

The African Christian Democratic Party has also called on parliament to conduct an inquiry into the EFF’s “disgraceful conduct”.

“The ACDP condemns in the strongest possible terms the disgraceful conduct by members of the EFF during the budget vote on public enterprises on Thursday afternoon,” ACDP whip Steve Swart said in a statement.

Speaking to the EFF student command at its third national assembly held at the University of the Free State, Bloemfontein, on Saturday, Malema slammed those who have been defending Gordhan, questioning how they could defend a man who was found to have done wrong by the public protector.

“Pravin is an infiltration in the struggle of the emancipation of our people. He was deployed to derail the liberation movement and when this was achieved, he remained to safeguard the interests of the white people.

“We are in trouble. Pravin has no confidence in African leadership. If you want to know Pravin’s views go and check the views of Ghandi and you will know Pravin’s views. You are on your own,” said the EFF leader.

He further took to social media, vowing to repeat Thursday’s conduct when Gordhan appears again in parliament, with Malema leading the group.

In fact, the EFF leader referred the “sponsored outrage” against the EFF to the Euphonik Act of 2016.

“Let’s tell you the apparent reality. When Pravin appears in parliament, we will repeat what we did before and I will unashamedly be leading the 44 Battalion from the front. This sponsored outrage against the EFFSouthAfrica is useless & therefore referred to the Euphonik verse,” said the EFF leader.

Let's tell you the apparent reality. When Pravin appears in Parliament, we will repeat what we did before, & I will unashamedly be leading the #44Battalion from the front. This sponsored outrage against the @EFFSouthAfrica is useless & therefore referred to the @euphonik verse. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) July 13, 2019

Section 7(a) of the Euphonik Act of 2016 refers to DJ Euphonik’s series of tweets in which he slammed everyone who had been trolling him about his past relationship with Bonang Matheba.

In seven tweets, he slammed Matheba and told his critics: “M*unu yenu Nonke”.

