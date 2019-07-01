WATCH: Car clocks 322km/h on R21 near Kempton Park

A video of a motorist clocking 322km/h on the R21 just outside Kempton Park had been shared over 1,700 times on Twitter since being posted by crime activist Yusuf Abramjee at 5.22pm on Saturday, reports Kempton Express.

It had been viewed over 100,000 times.

Judging by the footage, it seems the video had been filmed by a passenger. The voice of a man speaking in Afrikaans can be heard.

The speedometer is initially captured at 179km/h, before it rapidly shoots to 241km/h. A motorbike is filmed approaching the car from behind on the left-hand side before overtaking the car.

The next glimpse on the video shows the car passing the motorbike doing 299km/h.

The car eventually accelerates to 322km/h before the video ends.

