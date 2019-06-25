‘Drunk’ 20-year-old man arrested after wild car chase

A 20-year-old man was arrested following a car chase with the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) and South African Police Service (SAPS) in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The man took the officers “from Rosettenville to Germiston to Joburg, back to Germiston then to Soweto”, said JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar on social media.

He was arrested by the officials and allegedly tested 0.60mg on a breathalyser.

A twenty year old driver was arrested after 1am this morning following a chase from Rosettenville to Germiston to JHB, back to Germiton then to Soweto where he was arrested by JMPD and SAPS . He tested 0.60mg on a breatherliser #BuyaMthetho pic.twitter.com/eKirGNReBW — Wayne Minnaar (@WayneMinnaar2) June 25, 2019

But South Africans on social media said the man should be given a job as either a Metro police officer or police officer.

“We need to offer the driver a job at the police as a 10111 response team driver. If you evade cops through town and suburbs whilst they are driving performance cars, then you can drive,” said Twitter user @ArendsBosco, while @Iam_NjabuloX said: “Applause? These guys struggled to chase a Hyundai Accent while driving Ford ST and Golf 7.5 GTi. That is nothing to applause here, they were humiliated by a 20-year-old.”

These were some of the reactions on social media:

Our very own Vin Diesel….He was Fast and he was Furious. pic.twitter.com/XHtrsCZc6r — Fika (@FikaMafika) June 25, 2019

???????????????????? Hyundai Accent gave officers so much problems ???????????? — ????????Ben Maluleke (@ben_apple5) June 25, 2019

Must’ve been a tiresome foot chase that. — Itso (@DiverseViews) June 25, 2019

O.60mg of blood in alcohol???? — ????Mrs-Insults???? (@Mrs_Insults) June 25, 2019

???? soweto, marabastad, then back to soweto, in a Hyundai????. Let’s get tyres spikes for our cops????. They wait till YOU volunteer to stop ????. Let’s teach them offensive driving skills, such as pit maneuver & equip them to protect public interests. This guy had a joy ride ???? pic.twitter.com/n6gvj1cg7Y — Amram Mofomme (@Amram_rsa) June 25, 2019

He sure can drive!

He can teach your officers a thing or two, the upside ????????‍♂️ — Mzamo Shezi (@SheziMzamo) June 25, 2019

Chasing him but still obeying the speed limit? — Mbuso (@SirMusaZ) June 25, 2019

So, while drunk as a skunk, he participated in what was presumably a high-speed car chase over many kilometres and apparently DIDN’T cause an accident in the process? Wow. Not sure that I could do that when I’m sober. ???? — Brian Bakker ???????????????????? (@incautius) June 25, 2019

Surely there’s more to this? Otherwise it’s embarrassing to say the least — Flavoured (@iteteloh) June 25, 2019

Well… I don’t know about all of this & tests but he sure was a good driver. Managing to go through and past so many locations with a Hyundai – I see there’s BMWs at the back which probably couldn’t keep up for quite some time, probably had to call backup ???????? fast and furious ???? — Kholwani Gasela (@kholwanigasela) June 25, 2019

Hyundai i20 and a 21 year old took you around Johannesburg and you officers were driving turbo charged/ sports gear /performance cars? Recruit the guy, give him your jobs. — TheLastPrinceOfMulanje ™ ???????????????????????? (@KhwereliwaPHIRI) June 25, 2019

But weren’t you suppose to be proactive by calling Ur nearest colleagues for a roadblock on the highway instead of chasing him the whole night — Thato Rula (@lesilorula1) June 25, 2019

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.