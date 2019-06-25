Eish! 25.6.2019 11:13 am

‘Drunk’ 20-year-old man arrested after wild car chase

Citizen reporter
Picture: Wayne Minnaar/Twitter

Picture: Wayne Minnaar/Twitter

Social media users say the man must be offered a job as a police officer for his driving skills.

A 20-year-old man was arrested following a car chase with the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) and South African Police Service (SAPS) in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The man took the officers “from Rosettenville to Germiston to Joburg, back to Germiston then to Soweto”, said JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar on social media.

He was arrested by the officials and allegedly tested 0.60mg on a breathalyser.

But South Africans on social media said the man should be given a job as either a Metro police officer or police officer.

“We need to offer the driver a job at the police as a 10111 response team driver. If you evade cops through town and suburbs whilst they are driving performance cars, then you can drive,” said Twitter user @ArendsBosco, while @Iam_NjabuloX said: “Applause? These guys struggled to chase a Hyundai Accent while driving Ford ST and Golf 7.5 GTi. That is nothing to applause here, they were humiliated by a 20-year-old.”

These were some of the reactions on social media:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Doc Shebeleza blames drunk driving arrest on medication 31.3.2019
Allegedly drunk Pretoria man crashes Land Rover into police station 15.3.2019
‘Eating cow dung’ won’t fool breathalyser test… don’t drink 1.1.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition