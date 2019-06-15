Mabena takes social media by storm and the nation loves him

#Mabena has been trending on Twitter keeping South African social media users in stitches. The hashtag started after a video of members of the South African National Defence Force training while the other was recording the video was posted, Mpumalanga News reports.
In the video, Mabena’s colleague can be heard saying that he knew Mabena would disappointing and is lazy and tall for nothing. Tweeps did not hold back and weighed in using hilarious memes.
Here are the Mabenas:
One day Mabena will become a General 🤞🏾. Mark my words. pic.twitter.com/4N3pC9J8T2
— OS, PhD (@OS_Madumo) June 13, 2019
One can’t keep up here if she leaves this App for a few hours….I’m still stuck on #Mabena and boom there is more “Sphithiphithi evaluation “ required 😂😭🏃🏽♀️… pic.twitter.com/AIA2cOLlKQ
— TheLifestyleTourist (@ms_tourist) June 14, 2019
🙆🏽♂️ "I knew it #Mabena" pic.twitter.com/7SRDU5m9ra
— Water Masango 🇿🇦🇺🇸 (@Njabulo_V_Gates) June 14, 2019
Let's have a Moment of 🤫 for #Mabena 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WuGRpMao60
— Water Masango 🇿🇦🇺🇸 (@Njabulo_V_Gates) June 14, 2019
#Mabena.. Is alright though pic.twitter.com/bVYR8LRGnP
— bonolo masiane (@bonz_oh) June 14, 2019
There is always that #Mabena guy moes! pic.twitter.com/FfmwUBtU6y
— Rabelani Kutama (@RabelaniK) June 14, 2019
Mabena during a door mission
🎥 @__kgali_kgali pic.twitter.com/feKz0tOC79
— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) June 13, 2019
Mabena playing football pic.twitter.com/U7lZU2LcF5
— M'risky (@KamoMrisky) June 13, 2019
#Mabena doing what he only knows how 😂😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/8OJT0UUDru
— 🖤 (@Afrixion) June 14, 2019
#Mabena
Mabena's children doing what they do the best, disappointing 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Wl7xiyiQSJ
— 👑⚔️🎤𝕻𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖔𝖗𝕭𝖆𝖊 ✞📖♝ (@_PastorBae) June 13, 2019
But guys 🤷🏽♂️ … leave #Mabena alone. The dude is leadership. Here’s testimony that he’s as been an inspiration to many…. pic.twitter.com/orXSuQIlPZ
— Edmund Sebetsa®️ (@EdS_888) June 13, 2019
#Mabena doing his part time job pic.twitter.com/5MAafh2KEe
— Ntshembo V Ndlhozi (@_Mutsonga) June 14, 2019
