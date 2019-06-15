Mabena takes social media by storm and the nation loves him

#Mabena has been trending on Twitter keeping South African social media users in stitches. The hashtag started after a video of members of the South African National Defence Force training while the other was recording the video was posted, Mpumalanga News reports.

In the video, Mabena’s colleague can be heard saying that he knew Mabena would disappointing and is lazy and tall for nothing. Tweeps did not hold back and weighed in using hilarious memes.

Here are the Mabenas:

One day Mabena will become a General 🤞🏾. Mark my words. pic.twitter.com/4N3pC9J8T2 — OS, PhD (@OS_Madumo) June 13, 2019

One can’t keep up here if she leaves this App for a few hours….I’m still stuck on #Mabena and boom there is more “Sphithiphithi evaluation “ required 😂😭🏃🏽‍♀️… pic.twitter.com/AIA2cOLlKQ — TheLifestyleTourist (@ms_tourist) June 14, 2019

Mabena during a door mission 🎥 @__kgali_kgali pic.twitter.com/feKz0tOC79 — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) June 13, 2019

But guys 🤷🏽‍♂️ … leave #Mabena alone. The dude is leadership. Here’s testimony that he’s as been an inspiration to many…. pic.twitter.com/orXSuQIlPZ — Edmund Sebetsa®️ (@EdS_888) June 13, 2019

#Mabena doing his part time job pic.twitter.com/5MAafh2KEe — Ntshembo V Ndlhozi (@_Mutsonga) June 14, 2019

