#Mabena takes social media by storm and the nation loves him

Mabena is about to disappoint, wait for it. Picture: Screenshot.

Mabena is tall and lazy for nothing, but people people love him anyway.

#Mabena has been trending on Twitter keeping South African social media users in stitches. The hashtag started after a video of members of the South African National Defence Force training while the other was recording the video was posted, Mpumalanga News reports.

In the video, Mabena’s colleague can be heard saying that he knew Mabena would disappointing and is lazy and tall for nothing. Tweeps did not hold back and weighed in using hilarious memes.

Here are the Mabenas:

