Kasi Mlungu finds love with Date My Family bachelor

The actress affectionately known as the Kasi Mlungu Marietjie Bothma has found love with a former Date My Family contestant, Ashby Barden.
Bothma shot to mainstream fame after appearing in a King Pie ad in which she spoke Zulu.
Bothma had gained stardom on social media after videos of the blonde Afrikaans woman speaking fluent Zulu went viral.
Following the King Pie ad, Bothma also became a staple on SABC 1 where she appeared in a number of the channel’s shows and adverts.
It was on one of the channel’s shows that the 36-year-old actress met her ex-boyfriend Fuzile Mahamba whom she dated for a while before moving on to dating Barden.
Speaking to Daily Sun, Bothma said she met Barden a year ago and knew then and there that he was the man of her dreams.
She also told the publication that she last dated a white man in 2013 and vowed never to date a white man again after experiencing abuse at the hands of that man.
Bothma and Barden are now engaged and they currently live in Alexandra.
“My fiance is amazing. He’s not abusive. Despite being a hunk, he’s very supportive,” she told the publication.
He’s equally as enamoured with her despite his initial reservations.
“It did feel strange though because she spoke Zulu while her skin is white and her eyes are blue,” said Barden before adding that he had always wished for a white woman because he believed they were honest, caring, and warm-hearted.
ashby barden – I have been studying this guy. He is a liar, a cheat and thrives woman to support him. He has kids, not just one kid. He is a blood and money sucker. He makes woman believe that he can provide love and all. He is incapable of loving anyone but himself.
— refiloe (@refiloe80531906) October 15, 2018
The other Kasi Mlungu
Bothma is not to be confused with the other Kasi Mlungu, a house DJ who goes by the moniker The Duchaz.
Born Anita Ronge, an Afrikaans girl from Bonearo Park who went to Hoerskool Kempton Park, the DJ identifies as a white, township girl and had built her entire public persona and brand around that identity.
In 2017 she tweeted: “I get rejected for not being black enough and being too black to be white … I’m #KasiMlungu & I’m proud.”
A tweet that got her in hot water with a large number of Twitter users.
Like Bothma, Ronge is also married to a black man and the couple recently welcomed their first child.
