WATCH: Arnold Schwarzenegger kicked in the back in Sandton

A video was circulating on Saturday on social media showing Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger being kicked in the back.

The Sandton Chronicle reports that Schwarzenegger is in the country, un Sandton, Johannesburg, for the Arnold Classic Africa held at the Sandton Convention Centre every year.

It has been reported that the star has opted not to press charges against his assailant. He said that he wasn’t sure at first if he wasn’t just being innocently “jostled”.

One can only imagine what was going through the mind of the person who decided to kick him, apparently for no reason at all.

Watch the video below:

Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

Do me a favor: instead of sharing the video of the guy who wants to be famous, watch some of our @ArnoldSports athletes like this young hero proving that fitness is for everyone who deserve to be famous. They’re on my Snapchat. pic.twitter.com/EuMynJ7t1n — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

And if you have to share the video (I get it), pick a blurry one without whatever he was yelling so he doesn’t get the spotlight. By the way… block or charge? pic.twitter.com/TEmFRCZPEA — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

