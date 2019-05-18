Eish! 18.5.2019 05:20 pm

WATCH: Arnold Schwarzenegger kicked in the back in Sandton

Citizen reporter
Arnold Schwarzenegger has returned home after undergoing open heart surgery following complications with a routine operation

The video shows Schwarzenegger being kicked in the back, which makes him tumble forward. But he’s cool about it.

A video was circulating on Saturday on social media showing Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger being kicked in the back.

The Sandton Chronicle reports that Schwarzenegger is in the country, un Sandton, Johannesburg, for the Arnold Classic Africa held at the Sandton Convention Centre every year.

It has been reported that the star has opted not to press charges against his assailant. He said that he wasn’t sure at first if he wasn’t just being innocently “jostled”.

One can only imagine what was going through the mind of the person who decided to kick him, apparently for no reason at all.

Watch the video below:

