WATCH: Man caught masturbating at gym, Twitter dismayed

A screenshot of the video. Twitter/@AdvBarryRoux

Virgin Active SA confirmed on Twitter that the man’s membership has since been terminated, while social media users expressed their disgust.

There is a time and a place for everything. 

This sentiment was not echoed at a Virgin Active gym, after a young man was caught on camera masturbating while watching a woman doing squats. 

The company responded on Twitter on Saturday morning after the video went viral.

They confirmed on Twitter that the man’s membership had since been terminated, saying this type of behaviour would not be tolerated, and that they “expect better” from their members.

ALSO READ: Mr D Food driver fired after getting caught on video masturbating

 

TimesLive has reported that the incident took place at a Virgin Active in Stellenbosch in the Western Cape.

Fellow gym members seem unaware of his behaviour, while he slyly points his phone in the direction of a nearby woman doing squats with his hands down his pants.

The video sparked debates across Mzansi’s Twittersphere, mainly regarding white privilege, the incident pointing to yet another challenge for women, and men being blasted for pointing out that the woman doing squats is quite good looking.

Others said that if the perpetrator was black, the consequences would have been far more serious than having his membership terminated.

Despondent women also expressed how no public spaces are safe anymore.

Some even called for Stellenbosch University management to look into whether it was one of their students.

It is not yet clear whether the man’s actions will have legal repercussions, but he has not been arrested.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

