WATCH: Groom beats best man for ‘hugging his bride too tightly’

Social media users were left shocked following a video showing a groom attacking another man, said to be his best man, at his wedding. In the video that has been circulating, the groom and bride can be seen standing next to another woman who is holding the bride’s bouquet of flowers – presumably the maid of honour – when another man in a suit hugs the bride.

The groom suddenly attacks the man to keep him away from his bride and continues as if nothing has just happened.

Several news websites claimed that the man who was attacked was the best man and he was given such treatment for “hugging the bride too tightly”.

While social media users were enraged by the man’s actions, some argued about the possibility of the video being a scene from a movie, though other news websites suggested otherwise.

Watch the video below shared by Atinkanes.com on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram Groom attacks best man for hugging his bride too tightly A post shared by atinkanews.net (@atinkanewscom) on May 12, 2019 at 8:35am PDT

