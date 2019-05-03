WATCH: Steve Hofmeyr supporters braai their DStv decoders in protest

Supporters of Afrikaans musician Steve Hofmeyr have responded to his offer of a R10,000 cash prize if they film videos of themselves destroying their DStv decoders or satellite dishes.

While one video shows a man simply destroying his decoder and dish with a hammer, some have gone so far as to melt their decoders on the braai.

This follows Hofmeyr posting a video on Facebook of him driving over his DStv decoder and throwing the dish off his roof in protest against the satellite television company’s decision to ban his content from all of its platforms.

Hofmeyr says in Afrikaans: “Yes, you can’t boycott everything and everyone, but I’m going to try. I’m done with MultiChoice, all their channels, including kykNET and Showmax, as well as Media24 and a few others that I will name later. Get WiFi, Android TV, or many other pay-to-watch platforms. We will see the downfall of MultiChoice in our lifetime. I arranged a special funeral for my dish. After that, I consider the dozens [of] cheaper options. The best I can do is to ask you to do the same. Not for me. But to save money.”

Not only did Hofmeyr ask his fans to do the same, but he also gave anyone who does the same a chance to win a R10,000 prize.

“A R10,000 cash prize for your video where you do the same. We’ll choose one lucky winner on 1 June 2019. We’ll inbox the winner, inform him or give his business any publicity that they would want. You must provide proof of your suspended DStv service.”

