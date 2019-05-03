Rasta distances himself from Ramaphosa painting

Artist Lebani Sirenje, popularly known as Rasta, silenced his critics after denying that he had painted a portrait of President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday. Though he has always been criticised for getting the portraits wrong, Rasta saw that this was worse than his paintings and decided to clarify that he was not responsible this time around.

The portrait was done on a wall, using ANC colours as a background and black paint for Ramaphosa’s face.

We can only assume it is Ramaphosa’s face because of the Thuma Mina slogan which was initiated by him.

“Guys this has nothing do with me,” said Rasta.

Guys this has nothing do with me. pic.twitter.com/R1IS607XUU — Rasta the Artist (@Lebani_Sirenje) May 1, 2019

Social media users said the man had become an influencer, adding that the painter was probably inspired by his portraits.

“Probably one of your students from your academy,” said Twitter user @morning_sta, while @Moodikoe_ said: “Oksalayo it was inspired by you. You are a role model out there.”

