Man breaks into Usave store, eats pastries, then struggles to escape

A man was arrested after reportedly breaking into a Usave store in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, and struggled to escape through the hole he had cut in the roof of the store because his stomach could not fit.

The man apparently successfully broke into the store and got distracted by his love for pastries, sat down and ate different kinds of cakes before moving to the pie and biscuit sections, reported the Daily Sun.

But his after indulging himself, his stomach was too large to fit through the hole he created.

Katlehong police spokesperson Captain Mega Ndobe told the tabloid: “When the police arrived at the scene, noises were heard in the shop. The store manager arrived and opened the building for the police. The suspect was found hiding in the storeroom.”

He was found with a bag full of biscuits and pies.

