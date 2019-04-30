ANC ‘battle bus’ parked inside KZN fire station sparks Twitter uproar

Many social media users have expressed their disdain over a photograph of an ANC campaign bus parked inside the Empangeni Fire Station, which went viral on Twitter.

The photo, posted by Johannesburg-based Twitter user and lawyer Tumi Sole, shows the political party’s bus parked alongside a city of uMhlathuze fire truck, reports Zululand Observer.

There’s probably an explanation why an electioneering bus is parked at the Empangeni Fire station Let’s hear what the Municipality will say soon… pic.twitter.com/4RYqy4Qlre — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) April 29, 2019

The tweet garnered many comments, including one from Dr Sanele B Gumede, who said: “Apparently the fire department was short of vehicles so they hired the Buffalo Soldier until they are back on their feet.”

Meanwhile, “Blessed” said in jest, “We’re paying for parking space, chill Tumi.”

United Democratic Movement president Bantu Holomisa expressed his disdain in his reply to Sole’s post.

Pure abuse of state resources. Same mentality we witnessed on Eskom/Hitachi/Chancellor House corrupt deal, not forgetting Bosasa looting spree. — Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) April 29, 2019

The Twitter post also gleaned a response from the DA’s Ann McDonnell, spokesperson on economic development, tourism, and environmental affairs, who is also the King Cetshwayo political head.

Wonder if we could ask to park our DA battle bus there too? What are the chances? — Ann McDonnell (@AnnMcDonnell8) April 29, 2019

In response to questions posed by the Zululand Observer, city of uMhlathuze communications manager Mdu Ncalane said it was a service given by the municipality to any party or organisation that made an official application.

“No matter what political party makes a formal application, we try to accommodate all those needing such space at municipal premises,” said Ncalane.

“After a formal request was made, permission was given to the party to park its bus inside the fire station. Had any other political party applied, the same permission would have been extended. This is a service offered by the municipality.

“The municipality also offers an escort service to all organisations or parties organising marches, and which formally apply for the service.”

