WATCH: BLF share video showing them defeating AfriForum and FF+ ‘tiger’

Black First Land First (BLF) have shared a video depicting a man and boy engaged in a battle with a tiger.

The video is labelled BLF vs AfriForum and Freedom Front Plus.

In the video, captions clarify that the older man represents former president Jacob Zuma, who saves a young boy, representing the radical leftist party’s leader Andile Mngxitama, from a tiger, presumably representing both the minority rights lobby group and the right-wing party. Later in the video, the older man throws the young boy a spear, which he uses to slay the tiger.

Mngxitama sent the video to The Citizen along with the phrase “we don’t play”.

The party’s spokesperson, Lindsay Maasdorp, said the party was sharing the video because they thought it was “pretty cool”, rather than it being an official video made by the party.

Freedom Front Plus (FF+) were set to take legal action against BLF, recently withdrawing this decision and choosing instead to appeal the registration of BLF as a political party instead, an appeal the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) dismissed.

The appeal is on the basis that BLF will not allow white people to become members, which FF+ argues violates the Electoral Act.

The battle is not over with the IEC’s dismissal of the FF+’s appeal, as the party says it will now approach the Electoral Court in a continued bid to have BLF deregistered.

AfriForum and BLF have also butted heads, with the lobby group taking the party to the Equality Court in December last year, following Mngxitama’s hugely controversial comments at a Potchefstroom rally, warning that his party would kill five white people for every black person killed as well as threatening to kill white people’s “children”, “women”, “dogs”, and “cats”.

The comments, which Mngxitama claimed were in self-defence, resulted in hate speech charges from parties including The Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Congress of the People (Cope) as well as from AfriForum.

