Bonang Matheba tells DA chief whip ‘f*** you’, calls him a ‘c**t bag’

Bonang Matheba | Image: Instagram/ @blaqsmith

Warning, strong language. The celeb clearly has little time for people still making jokes about her book fiasco.

A response to an attempted joke from DA Gauteng legislature chief whip Mike Moriarty about spelling mistakes in promotional ANC material may have been more than Moriarty bargained for.

On Thursday afternoon he shared an old photo of an ANC banner that had misspelt the word ‘areas’ as ‘arears’. The

ANC has often misspelt words on its branded messages with the most recent being a billboard in Port Elizabeth with the word ‘together’ spelt ‘togher’.

Moriarty joked that celebrity presenter and entrepreneur Bonang Matheba was behind the ANC’s election strategy, in what was an obvious jab at Matheba for the embarrassment she endured in 2017 for spelling and grammar errors in her autobiography, From A to B. The book had to be withdrawn and those who had already bought it were offered full refunds by the publisher and bookshops.

Bonang released the book again not long after, with the errors corrected and a chapter featuring former best friend Somizi and former lover Euphonik removed after they both threatened to sue her for defamation.

She appears to be not only touchy about the book reference, but also clearly has little time for the DA’s anti-ANC humour.

She told Moriarty “F**k you!” and added that he was a “C**T BAG”.

ANC head of elections offered to translate the phrase for Moriarty if he needed it.

