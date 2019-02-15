WATCH: Motorist gets instant, painful visit from karma

The Twitter streets had a good laugh on Friday morning after a video was shared showing a man who got an instant visit from karma when he was least expecting her. According to photographer Kagiso Legotlo who shared the video on Twitter, the petrol attendant asked the driver to move his vehicle to the other side of the garage as they were cleaning the floor, an idea the motorist did not seem to like.

We can only assume the driver was having a bad day as he reacted violently towards the petrol attendant and started physically attacking him.

He got out of his car and started attacking the attendant, but slipped on the wet floor and fell down. He also forgot to pull up the handbrake and his car was in reverse mode, resulting in the car rolling backwards.

Being the good man he was, the petrol attendant still tried to save the man’s car, not knowing karma had already taken full control of the situation.

The fuel attendant kindly asks the guy to move his vehicle to the other side because they are scrubbing the floor, the guy got pissed off and wanted to kill the poor guy while God protected the poor guy. I hope that bully learned a lesson. pic.twitter.com/zGhBiDcyyW — Kagiso Legotlo (@kagisolegotlo) February 15, 2019

Painful visit from karma

