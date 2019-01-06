Food Lovers management to investigate health and safety standards following rat video

A video posted last December of a rat eating food on display in the Diepkloof Food Lovers Market has caught the attention of the market chain’s management prompting them to launch an investigation into the health and safety standards of said branch.

According to EWN, the video shows a rat on top of food that has been covered with plastic in the store’s fresh food section.

Speaking to the publication, Food Lovers Market legal and compliance director Nigel Meintjies admitted to management being made aware of a rat problem in the area.

“The last inspection that we did was on 27 November 2018, and there was no indication at that time of cleanliness issues,” said Meintjies.

He said they have since have requested a copy of a report from pest control company Rentokil who conducted an inspection at the store in December.

