Pillows, kettles, duvets and other weird things tweeps have taken from hotels

Everybody loves a freebie but some people seem to have taken the idea of what constitutes a “freebie” too far.

This after a conversation sparked by Twitter user Nkanyezi Kubheka who admitted to taking hotel pillows home after each stay.

Kubheka’s admission sparked widespread shock which later led to a number of tweeps admitting to doing the same thing or something similar.

There are very few universal hotel etiquette rules but we’d imagine taking pillows has to be a no-no.

According to UK publication The Sun, items such as pillows, cushions and gowns are on the list of things guests are not allowed to take home. In the event that they go missing, hotels do bill guests for the missing items.

Check out some of the most bizarre things South Africans have taken home from hotels and the reactions to their admissions.

When you leave the hotel, what do you leave with? I have a thing for pillows ???? — Nkanyezi (@NkanyeziKubheka) January 4, 2019

I don’t think you’re meant to take the pillows. ???? https://t.co/2ffxMYTpys — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) January 5, 2019

Last time I stole anything from a hotel was a bunch of towels from The Mariston (yes, the one in Hillbrow ???? long story). Someone in our group forgot her toothbrush and I volunteered to go get it. Bumped into housekeeping lady and she asked about the towels. I nearly peed myself. https://t.co/HSTlGbZncM — Amandata!✊????01000001 00110001???? (@onefumi) January 5, 2019

Lol I once stole fitted sheets and a towel, but I don't do that anymore. — Charl (@Charl_M1) January 5, 2019

Why are yall stealing from hotels???? — SHE. (@Thandiwear) January 5, 2019

I used to collect dessert spoons. It was a silly thing to do. I know better now https://t.co/HBOAdq7FxE — Babes WePetition (@Neli_Ngqulana) January 5, 2019

When you guys steal pillows, towels etc from hotels. The cleaners get accused of theft. Go enjoy yourself and go home, stop stealing. https://t.co/O79iQJQVMS — Natalie (@N2c2d) January 5, 2019

Stealing hotel pillows is a new kinda low — THUSO MOKOENA (@OfentseZA) January 5, 2019

Yall stealing pillows from hotels? pic.twitter.com/ZITcLFKXQr — Don Soso (@KeKatli) January 4, 2019

You guys will sooner or later start leaving with the furniture from hotels…I don’t even take a towel but you’re out here taking pillows ???????????? — You’re The Fire (@Thamsanqa4u) January 5, 2019

How big are y’alls bags if they fit hotel pillows when you leave? — Kakapa™ (@HataneSquared) January 5, 2019

How do you even walk out with hotel pillows? Yho ha a. — Suga (@sugeezy) January 4, 2019

Me three! Pillows are my thing especially at 5 stars hotels. Lords, I travel with an empty bag to collect both pillows and towels ???? https://t.co/YOaxCjIqEa — TIMOTHY MOGOGOLE™ (@JustTimnyc) January 5, 2019

Lol can't believe you guys take such big items from hotels.

Robes? Towels? Pillows?

Nena Leakes came to mind but to each his own — cookingwithluyanda (@Luyanda_Maf) January 4, 2019

Your mcm steals pillows from hotels. pic.twitter.com/CppSd1j5E8 — ???? (@Nata_leigh_) January 5, 2019

Well, why am I acting surprised. My faves wanted to steal a knife at a restaurant a few weeks ago. Imagine being caught for stealing a knife. pic.twitter.com/tpwhkswQyl — Spitch Nzawumbi (@SpitchNzawumbi) January 5, 2019

I'm guilty of stealing glasses. Zibantle maaan ???? — Eyam Nonkazimlo♌???? (@Eyam_Badela) January 5, 2019

I’m not saying I’ve stolen one. I’m just saying I slept comfortably on the flight from Amsterdam to Johannesburg last year. — Ms Party ????️‍???? (@Olwee) January 5, 2019

I once took a kettle — Mama Amari (@_Khumoetsile) January 5, 2019

Haibo, I have a big bag and I didn't pack it full, what must make it full? The towel and a pillow and a duvet if it fits. pic.twitter.com/r6kOuVAulV — Without Wax, Palesa. (@Spar_Letta) January 5, 2019

