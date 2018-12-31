WATCH: Miss Congo’s hair catches fire after being crowned Miss Africa 2018

A video of Miss Congo Dorcas Kasinde’s hair catching fire just moments after being crowned Miss Africa 2018 on Friday has been circulating on social media. In the video, the beauty queen is seen with another finalist awaiting their results, when she is announced as the winner and embraces her competitor in celebration.

As the two celebrate her win, sparklers flash in the background and unfortunately catches onto her hair, causing flames. Kasinde screams in terror when she realises her head is on fire. Fortunately, a man rushes to the stage to help put out the fire before it does any serious damage.

Watch the video below:

Miss Congo, Kasinde's hair caught on fire after she was crowned Miss Africa 2018 on stage. pic.twitter.com/6VxXGD58S5 — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) December 28, 2018

@dorcasDugan said the beauty was okay following the incident.

“For those asking, She is fine… the fire was put out immediately, she wore her crown and carried on like a true queen,” she said.

While the incident left some on social media in stitches, others said it was not a laughing matter, but were grateful no serious damage was done. Some slammed the organisers for using sparklers on stage.

