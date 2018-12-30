 
Eish! 30.12.2018 06:19 pm

SABC News accidentally ‘kills off’ David Mabuza

Citizen reporter
David Mabuza. Picture: Gallo Images/Masi Losi

Live TV can be hard, and the many Mabuzas of Mpumalanga can be confusing.

In what was probably a broadcast gaffe typical of this time of year and reduced staff in newsrooms, the SABC’s TV news channel reported that Deputy President David Mabuza was laid to rest on Saturday.

Of course, Mabuza is alive and well thanks to his frequent medical trips to Russia, and the broadcaster had meant to refer to the late Mpumalanga community safety spokesman Joseph Mabuza.

At Mabuza’s funeral service yesterday, Deputy Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga called on members of the public to help reduce road accidents and related deaths.

Mabuza, 47, died last Sunday afternoon in a hit-and-run accident when his motorbike collided with a bakkie on the N4 at Hectorspruit. He was travelling to Mbombela from a work assignment.

He is survived by his wife, four children, a grandson, his mother, and six siblings.

The driver of the bakkie that collided with Mabuza’s motorcycle fled the scene after the accident. Provincial police spokesman Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said on Saturday night police had identified the driver, but he was still on the run.

– African News Agency (ANA)

