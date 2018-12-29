‘Shem,’ says Malema after Maimane’s comment on Clifton Beach

DA leader Mmusi Maimane finally broke his silence on the Clifton Beach controversy, but his comment was mocked, as usual. Maimane’s comment left some confused as they said they did not understand what exactly he was saying, while others said he should have just kept quiet and let other DA leaders speak on his behalf.

He said: “Beaches in SA are public property. Access is for all citizens. We must uphold the rule of law in order to secure all citizens.These rights don’t contradict each other but for all. The city of CT will uphold bylaws and a complaint is filed against the Security Co actions. #CliftonBeach”

Former police minister Fikile Mbalula, who always mocks Maimane’s comments, asked the DA leader who he asked permission from to tweet the comment.

“Who did you ask for permission to tweet this?” he asked.

Who did you ask for permission to tweet this ? https://t.co/caPBbvGPoi — Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) December 28, 2018

EFF leader Julius Malema simply showed sympathy towards the DA leader for some reason.

“Shem,” said Malema.

Shem — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) December 28, 2018

The EFF leader has previously called Maimane a “good man” who was apparently being undermined by white people in the DA.

“Each time we say moruti (pastor) is not leading the party, you say no, those whites are giving him a tough time, they are undermining him,” he said at the time, further calling him a “good man”.

Read more: Shem, Maimane is a good man, says Malema

Twitter user Busisiwe K told the DA leader to stop acting “helpless”.

“I hate it when politicians tweet as if they are just as helpless as we are. Bhuti Mmusi, the citizens tweet to you guys so that you can take action, not for you to also tweet about our hardships. You have the power in CT to put an end to this. Don’t act helpless,” they said, while Sentletse said: “You filed a complaint with who? The City is government. Why is the DA government not telling us what action they’re taking. Please respect us.”

These were some of the reactions on social media:

Mmusi slated over Clifton Beach tweet

