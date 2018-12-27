Thieves arrested after trying to rob off-duty cops

Three off-duty police officers stood up to brazen armed robbers and managed to arrest them after they had tried to rob them on Christmas day.

In a statement, police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the three members had just come off duty at Makhado police station on Christmas Day at 6am and walked to a hiking spot to catch a lift to their respective homes.

“Two suspects arrived at the same hiking spot and pretended to be hitch-hikers,” Ngoepe said. “One of the suspects immediately produced a firearm and pointed at the three members. The response by the members was so quick and this resulted in the suspects retreating and attempting to flee.

“The members gave chase and apprehended them. One pistol was later recovered after it was apparently dropped in the nearby bushes by one of the fleeing suspects.”

Limpopo provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba hailed the sergeant and two constables for bravely arresting the suspects who had just pointed at them with a firearm.

“These members have displayed a high level of professionalism and commitment to the call of being a police officer. This arrest will send a clear message to other criminals that the police will not hesitate to respond to any situation regardless of the circumstances, said Ledwaba.

The suspects will face charges of attempted armed robbery and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition when appearing before the Louis Trichardt magistrate court soon.

Ïnvestigations are still continuing.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.