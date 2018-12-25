 
Eish! 25.12.2018 10:45 am

Twitter not impressed with Khune’s rendition of Deborah Fraser’s song 

Citizen reporter
.

.

The Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper even tries to hit the high notes.

Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune recently posted a video showcasing his singing skills and failed to impress his followers.

The goalkeeper was having a great time singing and dancing along to gospel singer Deborah Fraser’s Giloria. Those who have heard her music will know mama Fraser likes to hit high notes only a few have mastered, and Khune thought he could give it a go. Obviously it did not go well.

He then tried the Amadodana Asewesile voice, which came as a shock.

Watch his hilarious video below:

These were some of the comments on Twitter:

