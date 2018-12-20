; London Twitter user gets dragged for questioning Tamaryn Green’s ethnicity – The Citizen
 
Eish! 20.12.2018 03:47 pm

London Twitter user gets dragged for questioning Tamaryn Green’s ethnicity

Kaunda Selisho
Miss South Africa 2017/18 Tamaryn Green | Image: Twitter

Miss South Africa 2017/18 Tamaryn Green | Image: Twitter

The user insists she knows more about South Africa than the locals while invalidating Miss South Africa’s entire ethnic background.

An ignorant tweet from a Twitter user believed to be based in London has sparked a conversation about what an “indigenous” South African looks like.

The furore began when Twitter user @hannah_erinma asked: “Does this look like an indigenous South African woman to any of you? LOL” in response to another account praising her beauty.

Another user then insinuated that South Africans have an obsession with people who look anything but South African.

The conversation sparked outrage, especially among coloured Twitter users who entered into a debate with @hannah_erinma about South Africans of coloured, Cape Malay, and Khoisan descent.

Despite many attempts from South Africans looking to educate her, @hannah_erinma refuses to see reason and is convinced that Green and those like her are not what “indigenous” South Africans look like.

Green has yet to respond to the debate.

WATCH: Miss SA Tamaryn Green makes final two at Miss Universe

