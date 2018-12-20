London Twitter user gets dragged for questioning Tamaryn Green’s ethnicity

An ignorant tweet from a Twitter user believed to be based in London has sparked a conversation about what an “indigenous” South African looks like.

The furore began when Twitter user @hannah_erinma asked: “Does this look like an indigenous South African woman to any of you? LOL” in response to another account praising her beauty.

Does this look like an indigenous South African woman to any of you? LOL https://t.co/5mrKjy8yyZ — Mrs tubby the camo whale (@hannah_erinma) December 19, 2018

Another user then insinuated that South Africans have an obsession with people who look anything but South African.

Anti-blackness — Mrs tubby the camo whale (@hannah_erinma) December 19, 2018

The conversation sparked outrage, especially among coloured Twitter users who entered into a debate with @hannah_erinma about South Africans of coloured, Cape Malay, and Khoisan descent.

She's even defending her view I'm shook at her ignorance and audacity. Wow. It's strange bcz African Americans also have such a mixed heritage so pic.twitter.com/hqjN9nHJNt — serena's tennis ball (@valgqueen) December 20, 2018

And essentially that is what Colored people are: Creole. — Jamil F. Khan (@JamilFarouk) December 20, 2018

it also shows how they view Africans and Africa (the deep, dark Africa stereotype. And how only dark skin black people can exist in Africa or are deemed "African enough") — serena's tennis ball (@valgqueen) December 20, 2018

LMIMP IM BREEKING, TAMARYN IS THE MOST COLOURED LOOKING CAPETONIAN I HAVE EVER SEEN BECOME MISS SA.

YURRE SHE AND AMY. WHOOO IM BREEKING PLS — Ling Hottentot Dior (@LingDeeYoh) December 20, 2018

Despite many attempts from South Africans looking to educate her, @hannah_erinma refuses to see reason and is convinced that Green and those like her are not what “indigenous” South Africans look like.

Where did you read that? This is her family, they all look Asian https://t.co/bZK3dXxwQb — Mrs tubby the camo whale (@hannah_erinma) December 20, 2018

Apart from you being oblivious to the obvious Eurocentrism here, who are you referring to that was enslaved by the dutch and how is this relevant to the conversation? — Mrs tubby the camo whale (@hannah_erinma) December 19, 2018

I have to live in Africa to have eyes now? — Mrs tubby the camo whale (@hannah_erinma) December 20, 2018

It’s literally in my bio that I’m African. https://t.co/uWe6Gyw29i — Mrs tubby the camo whale (@hannah_erinma) December 20, 2018

Lmao none of them think theyre “indigenous”, i dont think you understand the meaning of the word.

I wasnt even born here and i can understand this. You’re also calling out a colored woman for not being south african enough, get a grip please. — |Dragan|Kuruzović| (@MovesLikeDragan) December 20, 2018

You need to sit your ass down. As a South African I can tell you thats what a South African looks like but your head is so far up your ass your opinions are based on the shit your closed mind can only see — رضوان  (@rid1kader) December 20, 2018

If you'd actually bother to Google Indigenous people of South Africa the Khoi (light of skin) were the 1st people to inhabit south Africa, long before Xhosa. So please sit down and shut up. Your ignorance is giving proper Africans (the 1's who were born and bread here) a headache — Father Potzmas (@_Potz_) December 20, 2018

Have you bothered to do any other research? You are a whole coloured man talking over a black woman on an issue centring eurocentric beauty standards for women. LMAO — Mrs tubby the camo whale (@hannah_erinma) December 20, 2018

During apartheid coloured people made THE MOST of their privileges in not being classed as black, but now it’s over you people want to scream that you’re black ????. Furthermore, I know what Khoisan people look like, I am not blind & she does not look like one, hence why she isn’t. — Mrs tubby the camo whale (@hannah_erinma) December 20, 2018

Green has yet to respond to the debate.

