Bantu Holomisa’s cock-up goes international

As the year winds down, society naturally tends to take stock of the year that was, and for news curation website Digg, that involves taking a look back at the best news bloopers of 2018 from around the world.

The 15-minute long video compilation features a number of hilarious clips from various news broadcasts in which every possible thing that could go wrong, does.

From rouge monkeys and word mix-ups to cameramen losing focus, the clip is a guaranteed laugh fest.

Check out the memorable occasion in which Holomisa made a cock-up of the age-old adage about teaching a man to fish live on eNCA from the 1:08 mark in the video:

