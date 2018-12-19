44 people crammed into 22-seater taxi en route to Zim

Limpopo Public Transport Unit officers this morning stopped a 22-seater cross-border taxi with double the number of permitted passengers on board, reports Polokwane Review.

According to the spokesperson for the department of transport, Matome Moremi-Taueutsoala, the bus was stopped on the N1 next to Snake Park just outside Polokwane. The bus was en route to Zimbabwe from Johannesburg.

“We have called cross-border officials to authenticate cross-border papers but the driver doesn’t have a permit to drive this kind of vehicle,” he said.

There were 44 people on board, seven of them children.

Moremi-Taueutsoala said this was totally unacceptable and that traffic officers would continue to crack down on those who broke the law.

