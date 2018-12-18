Woman ends two-year marriage over husband’s ‘laziness’

A woman from Igando, Lagos State, Nigeria, filed for divorce from her husband of two years, citing “laziness” as the cause of their separation.

The marriage was dissolved on Tuesday in Igando Customary Court in Lagos.

The 32-year-old mother of one told Vanguard: “He is a lazy type. He does not do anything for a living and has refused to go out and look for a job. He stays at home from morning till night, sleeping and snoring; you won’t see him struggling to provide at least food for the family. He fights me whenever I ask him for money or beg him to look for a job.”

The woman said her husband was an “irresponsible” husband and father who’s laziness “forced” her to take whatever job was offered to her because she was the sole breadwinner, despite her being a graduate.

The husband apparently left their matrimonial home for a year and also refused to appear in court for the proceedings.

The publication quoted “court president” Mr Adeniyi Koledoye saying: “The fact that the respondent abandoned his matrimonial home for a year without looking back or caring about the survival of his family is an indication that the marriage has broken down beyond retrieval.

“Throughout the duration of this case, the respondent refused to honour court processes, therefore, the court has no other choice than to dissolve the marriage.”

The woman was reportedly granted full custody of the child and the man was ordered to pay N5,000 (R198) monthly.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.