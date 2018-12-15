‘Go nonne papago’ – Florence Masebe tells body-shamer

Twitter user @Thabo2017 found himself on the wrong side of actor Florence Masebe after leaving body-shaming comments on her recent pictures.

“I have new pictures,” said Masebe on Friday evening.

I have new pictures… Thank you @lwanie ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/hiIzPGjOSf — Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) December 13, 2018

Thabo thought it was a good idea to body-shame the actor, who hardly let anything slide.

“Good morning Flo. O nonne hle [you are fat].”

Obviously Masebe was not impressed.

“Go nonne papago [your father is the fat one],” she hit back.

Go nonne papago! https://t.co/DNzcgyNliI — Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) December 15, 2018

Responding to Masebe’s followers who called him out on his comments, Thabo insisted on pointing out that the actor had gained weight.

“But she gained hle jokes aside. O nonne Flo [you are fat], full stop. That fact should be too much maybe,” said Thabo.

Masebe responded: “Thabo, you obviously seek attention. Let me give it to you as a Christmas present. Go nona gaka ga go amane le wena felo [my weight has nothing to do with you]. That I’ve let you defecate in my mentions all day should not give you an idea that you have any right to comment on my weight or that of any other person.

“Ga re lekane buti [I’m older than you]. Nyela ka mafuri, esego fa. It’s enough now. Nke o fotseke [please voetsek].

“Here’s the thing… Not only do I have mirrors in my home, I also know just how much bigger I am that I was last year & the year before. After all, I am the one who buys the bigger clothes. No explanation needed. I have never met you in my bedroom. Why is my weight your business?”

Honestly, even if I were the world's greatest fool, I would not go upsetting Vhadzimu vha Masingo unnecessarily. But hey, matsilu a shango ndi manzhi. Kha dzi mu ṱhekhe. — Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) December 15, 2018

While some of her followers thanked her for shutting down body-shaming comments, another said Thabo left the comment on Flo’s picture because he knew she would react the way she did.

Themba Mashiane wrote: “He said this kabomo [intentionally] knowing you will shoot back, Weeks back you said you hate it when people say this to you back at home. He played you.”

But Masebe said the man played no one.

“He simply relieved himself with the wrong hole. A pig with a mole the size of Kranskop is getting too much attention in my mentions.”

The actor has been vocal on social media about weight comments being disrespectful, asking her followers to stop commenting on people's weight.

