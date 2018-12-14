Twitter sleuth wonders why Naledi Pandor ‘deleted all her Zuma tweets’

In the wake of former president Jacob Zuma announcing his debut on social media on Friday, a Twitter user, Gregory Harington, noticed that Science and Technology Minister Naledi Pandor apparently deleted all reference to Zuma from her tweets.
It’s possible that the woman Ramaphosa originally proposed as his ANC deputy had simply never tweeted about Zuma in the first place, unlikely as that may be considering she served in his cabinet for nine years.
Why did @NalediPandor delete every last tweet of hers which mentioned the word Zuma?
— Gregory Harington (@AskGregory) December 14, 2018
Harington, an engineer, posted a screenshot of his inability to find a single reference to Zuma from Pandor any more.
No Zuma to be found.. pic.twitter.com/tpZ8PDhgHx
— Gregory Harington (@AskGregory) December 14, 2018