WATCH: Picky thieves raid shop, only steal biltong and peanuts

A group of thieves raided a store in the north of Pretoria on Monday morning to steal biltong and peanuts, reports Pretoria North Rekord.

The owner of the store in Sefako Makgatho (Zambezi) Drive, Ricus Oosthuizen, said four to five men broke into his business around 5.30am.

“They only stole my supply of biltong and peanuts,” said Oosthuizen.

He said the real headscratcher was that the thieves didn’t seem to be interested in cash kept in the store.

“They stole a considerable amount of biltong, however, which is worth thousands.”

The thieves were caught on the store’s security camera.

Oosthuizen said security cameras outside his store captured the men fleeing in an Isuzu bakkie.

The theft was reported at Sinoville police station.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Johan van Dyk could not immediately comment on the matter, but urged people to be watchful during the festive season as crimes like burglaries were expected to increase.

