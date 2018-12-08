 
Eish! 8.12.2018 11:32 am

WATCH: Commuters beat up train-jumping ‘tsotsi’

Citizen reporter
A screenshot of the video. Video: Twitter/@AdvBarryRoux

A screenshot of the video. Video: Twitter/@AdvBarryRoux

Metrorail commuters had enough after an alleged thief tried to escape, and proceeded to beat him until he jumped the train tracks.

A nimble tsotsi narrowly escaped a harsh beating from irate crowds at a Metrorail station.

The video, uploaded to Twitter by @AdvBarryRoux on Saturday, shows a group of commuters grabbing at an alleged thief, and hitting him with anything they could lay their hands on.

ALSO READ: Man stuns social media with bus accident selfies

The thief almost escapes a number of times, eventually realising that if he does get out of his sticky situation, it may end badly for him.

He jumps the train tracks and runs down a hill before disappearing swiftly jumping down a steep incline.

The video is definitely worth watching to the end:

While the violent crowd expressed anger towards the man, as he jumped, the crowd quietened down, and as he made his last epic jump, laughter can be heard in the background.

The alleged thief’s last epic jump before disappearing. Image: Twitter video screenshot/@AdvBarryRoux

After the man’s leap of faith, a security guard walks to where he jumped off the steep hill, before the video cuts.

It is unclear what led to the irate crowd, what the man did, and if police are aware of the incident.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Baby survives being run over by train in India 22.11.2018
Metrorail restores train service in Soweto after cable theft 14.11.2018
Cable theft leaves 60,000 train commuters stranded in Soweto 14.11.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.