WATCH: Commuters beat up train-jumping ‘tsotsi’

A nimble tsotsi narrowly escaped a harsh beating from irate crowds at a Metrorail station.

The video, uploaded to Twitter by @AdvBarryRoux on Saturday, shows a group of commuters grabbing at an alleged thief, and hitting him with anything they could lay their hands on.

ALSO READ: Man stuns social media with bus accident selfies

The thief almost escapes a number of times, eventually realising that if he does get out of his sticky situation, it may end badly for him.

He jumps the train tracks and runs down a hill before disappearing swiftly jumping down a steep incline.

The video is definitely worth watching to the end:

Jump ya ditsotsi straight. He has experience in jumping while the train is in motion. ???? ???? ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/S8VY3f5I4h — Man's Not Barry Roux  (@AdvBarryRoux) December 8, 2018

While the violent crowd expressed anger towards the man, as he jumped, the crowd quietened down, and as he made his last epic jump, laughter can be heard in the background.

After the man’s leap of faith, a security guard walks to where he jumped off the steep hill, before the video cuts.

It is unclear what led to the irate crowd, what the man did, and if police are aware of the incident.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.