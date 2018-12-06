WATCH: 70-year-old takes third place in Miss Zanu-PF pageant

A Miss Zanu-PF beauty pageant which was held on Tuesday at Davis Hall in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, has left Africans on social media in stitches, calling it “a joke of the century”.

In a video posted by Zimbabwe’s Chronicle, women – young and old- can be seen walking the ‘runway’ in Zanu-PF-coloured outfits, which seem to have been a requirement for the participants.

The contest saw 42-year-old Nokuthula Sibanda crowned queen, with 33-year-old Ruth Shelton taking second place and 70-year-old Evelyn Nyambe taking third.

Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial Women’s League chair Cde Eva Bitu, central committee members Cdes Molly Mpofu and Anna Ngwabi were reportedly in attendance of the event.

Sibanda, who is Zanu-PF’s provincial secretary for transport, told Zimbabwe’s Chronicle she would do her best to represent the province at the national finals.

She said: “I’m confident that I’ll bring the national crown home. The competition was very stiff as there were many talented ladies on stage who could’ve won the top prize. This pageant encourages us to be clean and confident as women. I recommend more women to participate in these pageants organised by the party in future.”

Before crowning the queen, one of the judges, Dominica Mringi, explained why the party’s provincial secretary for transport won.

“If you look at her you’ll see that there’s a balance from toe to head. The jewellery also matches. The queen should walk with a handbag and when you walk with a handbag, you should walk tall and the handbag should not overlap your elbow. Walk with confidence and people will see that there is a balance.”

Watch the video below posted by Zimpapers Byo on YouTube:

But Zimbabweans are not having any of it. While some criticised the whole idea of a pageant, others said it was simply a waste of resources and time.

