Mbalula trolls Sizwe Dhlomo about his ‘mpandla’

Former minister Fikile Mbalula is still living off the high of “shutting down” media personality turned businessman Sizwe Dhlomo after Dhlomo took a dig at Mbalula for the state of his hair.

Dhlomo posted an image from an SABC broadcast on December 3 and asked Mbalula “mhlekazi, kutheni ngoku @ MbalulaFikile? LOL!” which loosely translates to “sir, what’s up with this?”

Mbalula responded the next day with an image of Dhlomo with a visibly thinning hairline (an impandla/developing bald spot) and the caption: “chief, explain this @SizweDhlomo.”

Mbalula reposted the image with another caption implying that Dhlomo might be jealous of his full head of hair.

Blessed with hair, that’s what is happening Chief. Uphethwe ngumona ???? pic.twitter.com/jWgQKLRIk5 — Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) December 4, 2018

“Blessed with hair, that’s what is happening Chief. Uphethwe ngumona,” (are you jealous) asked Mbalula.

Dhlomo just laughed off the response.

Mbalula went on to brag about how he “dealt” with Dhlomo and hinted that he had more in store for him.

Dealt with that nikka Siz fast and proper. I can’t wait for y’all to harass him on 5 December, that is – tomorrow. You know with what… — Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) December 4, 2018

Which minister? We’re all civilians now. LOL! https://t.co/efcXU52AuT — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) December 4, 2018

Neither Mbalula nor Dhlomo have continued with the banter yet.

